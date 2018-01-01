fbl-EGY-ENG-Pr-Liverpool-Salah-Arab-award

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Football: Salah named Arab player of the year

Cairo, Jan 1, 2018 (AFP) - Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah was named Arab Player of the Year for 2017 on Monday in a poll of around 100 sports journalists from several Arab countries.

Salah, 25, has been an instant success at Liverpool since joining from AS Roma, scoring 17 goals in the Premier League already and 23 in all competitions.

He also helped Egypt to qualify for this year's World Cup finals in Russia.< ...