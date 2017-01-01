BC-US--Polar Bear Plunge, 0357

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Hundreds take part in frigid Coney Island Polar Bear plunge<

AP Photo NYPM103-0101181404, NYPM101-0101181401, NYPM102-0101181401, NYPM105-0101181412<

Eds: Updates with comments from participants, other details. Adds byline and contributor tagline. With AP Photos.<

By DAVID JAMES JEANS<

Associated Press<

NEW YORK (AP) - The sky was sunny and the water was freezing at Coney Island, where several hundred people, cheered on by hundreds more, ran into the ocean Monday to mark the st ...