Soccer-Martial and Lingard put United back on track with Everton win

By Richard Martin

LIVERPOOL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - EVERTON 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 2

Jan 1 (Reuters)- Manchester United snapped a run of three straight draws by winning 2-0 at Everton on Monday with sweetly struck second-half goals ...