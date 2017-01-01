Soccer-Martial and Lingard put United back on track with Everton win
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Manchester United won first league game in four with 2-0 win
* Martial broke the deadlock, Lingard sealed the points late on
* United rose above Chelsea to provisionally reclaim second spot
* Everton at Tottenham Hotspur next, United host Stoke City
By Richard Martin
LIVERPOOL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - EVERTON 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 2
Jan 1 (Reuters)- Manchester United snapped a run of three straight draws by winning 2-0 at Everton on Monday with sweetly struck second-half goals ...
Subscribe