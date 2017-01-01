1st Ld-Writethru: China starts collecting environment tax

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China started collecting an environment tax on Monday to better protect the environment and cut pollutant discharge, as the country's Environmental Protection Tax Law took effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

The introduction of the tax called an end to the "pollutant discharge fee" which China had been collecting for nearly 40 years.

This is China's first tax clearly designed for environmental protection, which will help establish a "green" financial and taxation system and promo ...