UP-ADITYANATH-LD VILLAGES - UP CM declares 18 Vantangiya settlements as revenue villages

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: Adding details and CM's quotes)

Maharajganj (UP) Jan 1 (PTI) In a bid to bring the forest-dwelling Vantangiya community into the mainstream, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today declared their 18 settlements as revenue villages and accused the opposition of "befooling the poor and the deprived" for long.

The Vantangiya community comprises people brought from Myanmar during the colonial rule to plant trees for afforestation.

Adityanath, who, soon after taking over the re ...