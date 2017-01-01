BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE - Sensex retreats from record high, falls 244 pts

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) The benchmark BSE Sensex today dropped by 244 points, its biggest single-day fall in past one month, to close below the key 34,000-mark on the first trading day of 2018 after a late sell-off in auto, banking and IT stocks.

The 50-share Nifty cracked below the 10,500-mark to hit a low of 10,423.10 before settling 95.15 points, or 0.90 per cent down at 10,435.55.

Investors started booking profit at record highs in absence of cues from global markets that remained closed for the ...