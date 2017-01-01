POL-ATTACK LD CONG - Pulwama attack sign of failure of PM's foreign policy: Cong

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: Adds more quotes, details)

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Congress today slammed the government over a terror attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was a sign of failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

Party spokesperson Sushmita Dev said here that such recurring attacks send a message that anti-national forces do not fear India.

During elections, Modi says India is a strong nation. But the number of casualties in ceasefire violation ...