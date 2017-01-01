Polish group aims for history by winter scaling of world's 2nd highest peak

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Saad Sayeed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (Reuters) - A group of Polish mountaineers

set off for northern Pakistan on Sunday to start an attempt to

be the first to scale K2, the world's second highest peak, in

wintertime.

K2, in the Karakorum mountains along the border between

China and Pakistan, is notorious for high winds, steep and icy

slopes - and high fatality rates for climbers. In winter months,

scant snowfall means the summit approach can turn into bare ice.