Al-Shabaab militants attack police camp in N. Kenya

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NAIROBI, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of Al-Shabaab militants attacked two police camps in Ijara Center located in northeastern Kenyan county of Garissa on Saturday dawn and disappeared with a land cruiser.

The heavily armed fighters from the Al-Qaida linked terrorist group stormed the Kenya police service and administration police camps and engaged in a fierce gun battle with about 40 security officers.

However, no casualties were reported during the gun battle between Al-Shabaab militants and Ke ...