BC-SOC--Britain-Queen's , 0165

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Man United coach behind Beckham's career honored by Queen<

AP Photo LON818-1229172011<

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<

LONDON (AP) - Queen Elizabeth II is honoring the former Manchester United youth team soccer coach who helped to launch David Beckham's career.

Eric Harrison developed the renowned "Class of 92" at United that also featured winger Ryan Giggs, midfielder Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers, Phil and Gary, who played in defense.

In the British monarch's New Yea ...