BC-Financial Markets-Box, 0223

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

How major US stock indexes fared on Friday<

Eds: With BC-Financial Markets<

By The Associated Press<

Stocks closed lower on the final trading day of 2017, capping the best year for the Standard & Poor's 500 index in four years.

Losses in the technology, financial and health care sectors accounted for much of the broad market slide Friday. Trading was light ahead of the New Year's Day holiday.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 13.93 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,673.61.

