IS claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian Coptic church - Amaq news agency
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIRUT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed
responsibility for an attack on a Coptic church in a Cairo
suburb on Friday in which 11 people were killed, the militant
group's Amaq news agency said in a statement, without providing
evidence for the claim.
In the attack, a gunman fired at worshippers and Egyptian
police stationed outside the church before he was wounded and
arrested.
(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Gareth Jones)
