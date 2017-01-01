IS claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian Coptic church - Amaq news agency

BEIRUT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed

responsibility for an attack on a Coptic church in a Cairo

suburb on Friday in which 11 people were killed, the militant

group's Amaq news agency said in a statement, without providing

evidence for the claim.

In the attack, a gunman fired at worshippers and Egyptian

police stationed outside the church before he was wounded and

arrested.

