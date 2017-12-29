Canada-weather-NewYear

Cold Canada cancels some New Year's events

Ottawa, Dec 29, 2017 (AFP) - Canadians pride themselves on living with cold weather -- but sub-zero temperatures proved too much even for them Friday, with concerts canceled and ski hills closed for safety reasons during an extreme year-end cold snap.

Temperatures almost reached -58 F (-50 C) in two central Canadian cities, Regina and Winnipeg.

In the capital Ottawa, meanwhile, authorities announced the cancelation of some shows ...