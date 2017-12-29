Venezuela-crisis-opposition-vote

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Venezuela opposition aims to unify behind one candidate in 2018 poll

Caracas, Dec 29, 2017 (AFP) - Venezuela's fractured opposition said Friday it planned to drop competing agendas to unify behind a single candidate in the 2018 presidential elections in which leader Nicolas Maduro is seeking a new mandate.

"We promise to boost our unity... and will proceed with selecting a single candidate," the main grouping, the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) coalition, said in a statement.

The coalit ...