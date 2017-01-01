BC-US--Obit-Sue Grafton , 0529

Sue Grafton, writer of popular 'alphabet' mysteries, dies<

By JOHN ANTCZAK<

Associated Press<

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Sue Grafton, author of the best-selling "alphabet series" of mystery novels, has died in Santa Barbara. She was 77.

Grafton was surrounded by family, including husband Steven Humphrey, when she died Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, her daughter, Jamie Clark, ...