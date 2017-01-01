BA owner IAG to buy insolvent Austrian holiday airline Niki

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British Airways' owner IAG

said on Friday it would buy Niki, Air Berlin's

insolvent Austrian holiday airline, for 20 million euros

($24.01 million) and provide additional liquidity to the company

of up to 16.5 million euros.

The sale to IAG, which had been in exclusive talks for the

airline, is the final chapter in the demise of Air Berlin, the

No. 2 German air carrier that previously owned Niki and filed

for insolvency earlier th ...