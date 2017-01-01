BA owner IAG to buy insolvent Austrian holiday airline Niki
FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British Airways' owner IAG
said on Friday it would buy Niki, Air Berlin's
insolvent Austrian holiday airline, for 20 million euros
($24.01 million) and provide additional liquidity to the company
of up to 16.5 million euros.
The sale to IAG, which had been in exclusive talks for the
airline, is the final chapter in the demise of Air Berlin, the
No. 2 German air carrier that previously owned Niki and filed
for insolvency earlier th ...
