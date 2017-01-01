BC-HKO--World Juniors, 0120

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Kostin scores twice in Russia's 5-2 win over Belarus<

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - St. Louis Blues draft pick Klim Kostin scored twice in leading Russia to a 5-2 win over Belarus in a preliminary round game of the world junior hockey championship on Friday.

Artur Kayumov and German Rubtsov had a goal and assist each for Russia, which won its second straight since a tournament-opening 5-4 loss to the Czech Republic. Alexei Polodyan also sco ...