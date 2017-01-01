UPDATE 2-Turkey, Russia sign deal on supply of S-400 missiles-media

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Missile system accord reportedly worth $2.5 billion

* Erdogan cited as saying will borrow in roubles under deal

* Russian deal with NATO member has caused concern in West

(Adds Russian source, background, details)

By Tuvan Gumrukcu

ANKARA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia have signed an

accord for Moscow to supply Ankara with S-400 surface-to-air

missiles, CNN Turk and other media reported on Friday,

finalising a deal the two countries have been working ...