Iran-economy-protest

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Iran arrested 52 in economy protests: official

Tehran, Dec 29, 2017 (AFP) - An Iranian official said Friday that 52 people had been arrested in the previous day's protests against high prices that highlighted deep-rooted economic problems in the second city of Mashhad.

Hundreds took to the streets of Mashhad, a site of holy pilgrimage in the northeast of the country, on Thursday with slogans mostly directed at President Hassan Rouhani's government for failing to tackle a range of economic proble ...