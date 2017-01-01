The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Revised military training regulation to start trial implementation

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A revised training regulation for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will start trial implementation on Jan. 1, 2018.
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), recently signed an order to publish the regulation, said the military sources in a statement.
The regulation, which embodies the military thought of Xi and adheres to the fundamental principle of upholding the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China over the armed forces, intro ...

 

