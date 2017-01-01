Soccer-Injury-hit Stoke set to field youth players against Chelsea

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is facing a defensive crisis ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea and could be forced to thrust youth team players into the mix at Stamford Bridge.

Skipper Ryan Shawcross injured his calf in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town, while Dutch international Bruno Martins Indi's groin injury is more serious than initially feared and he will be out for a few weeks.

On-loan France international Kurt Zouma is ineligible to play agains ...