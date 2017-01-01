LS-HEMAMALINI - Protect folk culture of the country: Hema Malini in Lok Sabha

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Veteran actress Hema Malini today demanded immediate steps by the culture ministry to protect various forms of folk dance and music which are on the verge of extinction, saying the country's rich cultural heritage must be preserved.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, she said though the popularity of some of India's folk culture was on the rise abroad, these were losing prominence in the country.

"Cultural heritage is one of the most key aspects for any ...