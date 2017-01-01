TN-DHINAKRAN-SWEARING-IN - Dhinakaran sworn in as MLA

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who secured an emphatic win in the December 21 R K Nagar bypoll, was today sworn-in as member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He succeeds former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as legislator of the city segment.

The newly elected MLA was sworn-in as a member of the 15th Assembly by Speaker P Dhanapal in his office.

Dhinakaran's supporters, including some disqualified MLAs and key aides like Thangatamilselvan and P Vetrivel, were pre ...