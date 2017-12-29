Markets-world WRAP-update

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Dollar heads into 2018 on a weaker note, Asia stocks mostly up

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - ADDS close in Hong Kong, open in Europe ///

Hong Kong, Dec 29, 2017 (AFP) - The dollar suffered fresh pressure on Friday as traders cash in the recent gains fuelled by Donald Trump's tax cuts, while most Asian equities were on course to end a strong year on a positive note.

Asia's biggest markets have enjoyed huge gains over the past year -- with Hong Kong up more than a third and Tokyo nearly 20 p ...