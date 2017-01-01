European shares set for best year since 2013 on tech and mining surge
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - European stocks steadied in early
deals on Friday, the final trading day of the year, and were set
to record their strongest year of gains since 2013 thanks to a
surge among tech stocks and a robust resources sector.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in
percentage terms on the day, while euro zone blue chips
declined 0.1 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 hit a new record and was 0.1
percent higher, while Italian equities declined j ...
