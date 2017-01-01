The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

MOSCOW (AP) - A child in central Russia who fell into a sewer has been rescued by a search party member who fell in, too.
The Emergency Situations Ministry in Tatarstan said Friday that the search was mounted Thursday evening after parents reported their 10-year-old son missing. Scores of people combed the village of Cheremshan, the local forest and the riverbank.
Officials say the boy fell into an open se ...

 

