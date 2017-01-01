BC-EU--Russia-Sewer Acci, 0095

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Russia child falls into sewer, found as worker falls in, too<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

MOSCOW (AP) - A child in central Russia who fell into a sewer has been rescued by a search party member who fell in, too.

The Emergency Situations Ministry in Tatarstan said Friday that the search was mounted Thursday evening after parents reported their 10-year-old son missing. Scores of people combed the village of Cheremshan, the local forest and the riverbank.

Officials say the boy fell into an open se ...