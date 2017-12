Foreign exchange rates in India

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MUMBAI, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The following are foreign exchange rates of the Indian rupee with major international currencies as was released by the RBI Friday:

Currency Rate

U.S. dollar 63.9273/1

euro 76.3867/1

Japanese yen 56.7200/100

British pound 86.0653/1

...