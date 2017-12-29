Stocks-market-HongKong-China-close

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Hong Kong stocks end strong year on upbeat note

Hong Kong, Dec 29, 2017 (AFP) - Hong Kong stocks ended on a healthy note Friday, bringing a positive end to a stellar year for the Hang Seng Index, which tracked a strong performance across global markets.

The HSI added 0.19 percent, or 55.44 points, to close at 29,919.15. It put on 36 percent over the year.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.33 percent, or 10.79 points, to 3,307.17 -- rising 6.6 percent over the year.

And t ...