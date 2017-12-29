Basket-NBA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

NBA: Celtics erase 26-point deficit to shock Rockets

Los Angeles, Dec 29, 2017 (AFP) - The Boston Celtics fashioned the biggest comeback of the NBA season as they rallied from 26 points down to stun the Houston Rockets 99-98 on Thursday.

"I've had a few comebacks, but this is a special one," Boston's Kyrie Irving said after a basket by Al Horford with 3.7 seconds left gave the Celtics the win.

"From just how we started, it was just so ugly," Irving said. "They came out firing. We just had ...