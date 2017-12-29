Singapore-corruption-transport

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Singaporeans charged over $7 mn metro scandal

Singapore, Dec 29, 2017 (AFP) - Four Singaporean men were Friday charged over a scandal involving contracts for the metro worth almost Sg$10 million ($7.4 million), the latest problem to hit the financial hub's train network.

The prosecution of the group, which included former and current employees of metro operator SMRT, came after a series of breakdowns on the train system and a collision that injured dozens.

The accidents have caused anger i ...