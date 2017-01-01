1st LD Writethru: Opposition candidate Weah wins Liberian presidential run-off: electoral body

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MONROVIA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The candidate of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) George Weah has taken the lead in Liberia's presidential run-off election, the country's electoral body said on Thursday.

With 98.1 percent of the vote counted, Weah came far ahead with 61.5 percent, while his rival, incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai is trailing behind with 38.5 percent, head of the National Election Commission Jerome Korkoya told reporters.

Weah, a former soccer star, had wo ...