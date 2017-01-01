UPDATE 1-US charges Romanians with hacking police cameras before Trump inauguration

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details on U.S. allegations, comment from Justice

Department)

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United States has charged

two Romanian nationals, alleging that they hacked the Washington

police department's surveillance cameras days before U.S.

President Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, the Department of

Justice said on Thursday.

Mihai Alexandru Isvanca and Eveline Cismaru were arrested in

Romania on Dec. 15 over the incident, which compromised

