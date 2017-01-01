UPDATE 1-US charges Romanians with hacking police cameras before Trump inauguration
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details on U.S. allegations, comment from Justice
Department)
WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United States has charged
two Romanian nationals, alleging that they hacked the Washington
police department's surveillance cameras days before U.S.
President Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, the Department of
Justice said on Thursday.
Mihai Alexandru Isvanca and Eveline Cismaru were arrested in
Romania on Dec. 15 over the incident, which compromised
Subscribe