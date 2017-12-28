US-IT-crime-hacking-Romania

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Two Romanians charged with hacking US capital police cameras

Washington, Dec 28, 2017 (AFP) - Two Romanian nationals have been arrested and charged with hacking into computer systems which controlled surveillance cameras for the Metropolitan Police Department in the US capital earlier this year, officials said Thursday.

A criminal complaint unsealed in Washington said the two -- Mihai Alexandru Isvanca, 25, and Eveline Cismaru, 28 -- were arrested in Bucharest on December 15 and charged with con ...