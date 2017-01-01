BC-ML--Israel-Palestinia, 0863

Records say paraplegic Palestinian shot during protest

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) - Palestinian medical records in the Gaza Strip show that a paraplegic man who died during a violent protest along the border with Israel earlier this month was killed by a bullet that struck him ...