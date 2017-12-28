Fbl-WC-U17-ENG-Liverpool-Brewster-racism
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Football: UEFA 'don't care' about racism, says England Under-17 World Cup star
London, Dec 28, 2017 (AFP) - Rhian Brewster, the leading scorer in England's Under-17 World Cup victory earlier this year, claimed Thursday that UEFA "don't really care" about racism.
The 17-year-old, who is yet to feature for Liverpool's first team, says he has witnessed racial abuse -- either aimed at him or a teammate -- seven times this year.
"I don't think UEFA take this thing seriously. They don't really c ...
Subscribe