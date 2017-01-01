China's new domestic regional plane MA700 starts manufacturing

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Manufacturing on China's new domestic regional MA700 plane started Thursday, according to its developer, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The manufacturing of MA700's structural wing flap and cargo door components started, respectively, in two subordinate enterprises of AVIC in northwest China's Xi'an and northeast China's Shenyang.

The MA700 project is part of China's strategy in developing both the country's trunk airliners and regiona ...