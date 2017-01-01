GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks in year-end rally as dollar retreats, copper surges

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Buoyant commodity prices

alongside a pullback in U.S. bond yields and the dollar

propelled world stocks to new record highs on Thursday,

signalling the rally would likely extend into 2018.

MSCI's world equity index, which tracks

shares in 47 countries, has risen about 22 percent this year and

looks set for a record 14th straight month of gains.

U.S. stock ...