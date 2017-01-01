The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks in year-end rally as dollar retreats, copper surges

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Buoyant commodity prices
alongside a pullback in U.S. bond yields and the dollar
propelled world stocks to new record highs on Thursday,
signalling the rally would likely extend into 2018.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 47 countries, has risen about 22 percent this year and
looks set for a record 14th straight month of gains.
U.S. stock ...

 

