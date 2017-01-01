GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks in year-end rally as dollar retreats, copper surges
Reuters.
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Buoyant commodity prices
alongside a pullback in U.S. bond yields and the dollar
propelled world stocks to new record highs on Thursday,
signalling the rally would likely extend into 2018.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 47 countries, has risen about 22 percent this year and
looks set for a record 14th straight month of gains.
U.S. stock ...
