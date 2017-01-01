DL-HC-UNAUTHORISED CONSTRUCTION - illegal construction in Chandni Chowk: HC seeks AAP Govt reply

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought response of the AAP government and the MCD on a plea seeking to seal and demolish illegal construction in the historic Chandni Chowk area and prosecute violators.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi Government, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Police Commissioner on the petition which said that an effective mechanism be devised to check rampant unauthorised construction in C ...