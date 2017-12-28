Thailand-corruption-activist-politics

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Thai activist briefly held for watch stunt aimed at junta No2

Bangkok, Dec 28, 2017 (AFP) - A Thai activist was briefly detained Thursday after trying to deliver a cheap watch to the junta number two, as the clock ticks down to a deadline for the general to declare his collection of luxury timepieces.

Activist Ekachai Hongkangwan, whose stunts regularly skewer the military regime, told AFP he was "dragged" into a Bangkok police booth while trying to give a $30 watch to Defence Minister Prawit Wo ...