The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

N. Korean boat skipper 'charged over Japan theft'
Tokyo, Dec 28, 2017 (AFP) - Japanese prosecutors reportedly charged a North Korean fishing boat captain for theft on Thursday, accusing him of making off with items ranging from home appliances to solar panels.
The 45-year-old was among 10 North Korean "fishermen" spotted aboard a tiny wooden boat struggling in bad weather off the northern island of Hokkaido in late November.
Some of them admitted to "taking out" some electronic products fr ...

 

