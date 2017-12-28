Japan-NKorea-diplomacy-fishing

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

N. Korean boat skipper 'charged over Japan theft'

Tokyo, Dec 28, 2017 (AFP) - Japanese prosecutors reportedly charged a North Korean fishing boat captain for theft on Thursday, accusing him of making off with items ranging from home appliances to solar panels.

The 45-year-old was among 10 North Korean "fishermen" spotted aboard a tiny wooden boat struggling in bad weather off the northern island of Hokkaido in late November.

Some of them admitted to "taking out" some electronic products fr ...