WRAPUP 1-U.S. holiday sales set to break records in surprise boon to retail

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Eric M. Johnson and Richa Naidu

SEATTLE/CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. holiday

shopping season is on track to break sales records on the back

of surging consumer confidence and increased use of mobile

devices, presenting an unexpected boon for retailers and the

delivery companies they rely on.

The holiday shopping season, a crucial period for retailers

that can account for up to 40 percent of annual sales, brought

record-breaking online and in-store s ...