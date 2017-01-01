CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts record high as energy, marijuana company shares climb

TORONTO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose

on Wednesday to a record high as a recent rally in commodity

prices boosted the energy and materials sectors, while

healthcare gained more than 6 percent as shares of marijuana

companies jumped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

unofficially closed up 37.86 points, or 0.23 percent,

at 16,203.13. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

