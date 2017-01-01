CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts record high as energy, marijuana company shares climb
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
TORONTO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday to a record high as a recent rally in commodity
prices boosted the energy and materials sectors, while
healthcare gained more than 6 percent as shares of marijuana
companies jumped.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
unofficially closed up 37.86 points, or 0.23 percent,
at 16,203.13. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by J ...
Subscribe