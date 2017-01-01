BC-EU--Britain-Prince Ha, 0382

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Obama to Prince Harry: 'Serenity' on leaving White House<

Eds: Updates. Adds byline.<

By GREGORY KATZ<

Associated Press<

LONDON (AP) - Former President Barack Obama told Prince Harry in an interview broadcast Wednesday that he felt serene the day he left the White House despite the sense that much important work remained unfinished.

Obama said it was "hugely liberating" to be able to set his own agenda in the morning and to have the time to talk with his wife, Michelle, now tha ...