Luxury hotels penalized for poor hygiene

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HARBIN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Three international luxurious hotels in northeastern Chinese city of Harbin have been penalized for lax hygiene standards, local authorities said Wednesday.

The penalties came after a video showing substandard guestroom cleaning services in the Kempinski, Shangri-La, and Sheraton Xiangfang hotels in Harbin went viral on social media Tuesday.

In the videos shot by hidden cameras, hotel maids were shown cleaning glasses with toilet brushes and used towels. One maid was ...