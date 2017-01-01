China Unicom becomes Beijing 2022's telecommunication services partner

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China Unicom, a leading telecommunication service provider in China, has signed up as the official telecommunication services partner for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Han Zirong, Secretary General of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022), and Mai Yanzhou, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom, signed the partnership agreement in a ceremony at China Unicom's headquarters in Beijing.

Partnerin ...