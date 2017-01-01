FOREX-Dollar edges lower as oil price gain boosts commodity currencies

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* U.S. dollar falls as Euro strengthens

* Commodities rally supports Canadian, Australian dollars

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar eased against a basket

of currencies and fell against the euro on Wednesday in thin

holiday trading, while a rally in commodity prices helped push

the Canadian and Australian dollars to their highest levels in

two months.

Traders said there was li ...