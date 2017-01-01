FOREX-Dollar edges lower as oil price gain boosts commodity currencies
* U.S. dollar falls as Euro strengthens
* Commodities rally supports Canadian, Australian dollars
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar eased against a basket
of currencies and fell against the euro on Wednesday in thin
holiday trading, while a rally in commodity prices helped push
the Canadian and Australian dollars to their highest levels in
two months.
Traders said there was li ...
