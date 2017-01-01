Macao's visitor arrivals rise 9.4 pct in November

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MACAO, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Macao's visitor arrivals in November rose 9.4 percent year-on-year, yet down slightly by 1.9 percent month-on-month, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistics department said on Wednesday.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 2.83 million last month. Overnight visitors increased to 1.51 million and same-day visitors rose to 1.32 million, up 10.0 percent and 8.8 percent respectively year-on-year.

The aver ...