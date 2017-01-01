BC-US--Trooper Charged-M, 0137

APNewsBreak: Ex-trooper charged had other Taser misconduct

By ED WHITE

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

Records released to The Associated Press show state police wanted to suspend Mark Bessner for 10 days for firing his Taser at a handcuffed man who was fleeing in 2016. But an arbitrator ruled i ...