Families chased from Libyan town in 2011 can go home - government

By Ahmed Elumami

TRIPOLI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Libyan families displaced from a

town ransacked after the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011

will be allowed to return home in February, the U.N.-backed

government said on Tuesday after more than a year of

negotiations.

The deal, if implemented, would be a step towards

reconciliation in the North African oil producing country, which

is heavily divided between competing factions, communities,

tribes and govern ...