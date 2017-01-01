The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Families chased from Libyan town in 2011 can go home - government

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Libyan families displaced from a
town ransacked after the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011
will be allowed to return home in February, the U.N.-backed
government said on Tuesday after more than a year of
negotiations.
The deal, if implemented, would be a step towards
reconciliation in the North African oil producing country, which
is heavily divided between competing factions, communities,
tribes and govern ...

 

