Families chased from Libyan town in 2011 can go home - government
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Libyan families displaced from a
town ransacked after the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011
will be allowed to return home in February, the U.N.-backed
government said on Tuesday after more than a year of
negotiations.
The deal, if implemented, would be a step towards
reconciliation in the North African oil producing country, which
is heavily divided between competing factions, communities,
tribes and govern ...
