UPDATE 1-Uber working on deal to sell Xchange Leasing to Fair -source
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Recasts with Reuters sources; adds detail)
Dec 26 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Uber is working on a
deal to sell its U.S. auto-leasing business Xchange Leasing to
startup digital car marketplace Fair, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Uber Technologies Inc said in September it was
shutting down the auto-leasing business, which had heavy losses.
Over the last few months Xchange Leasing has started to unwind
the business, which was started to ...
