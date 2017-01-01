UPDATE 1-Uber working on deal to sell Xchange Leasing to Fair -source

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Recasts with Reuters sources; adds detail)

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Uber is working on a

deal to sell its U.S. auto-leasing business Xchange Leasing to

startup digital car marketplace Fair, according to a person

familiar with the matter.

Uber Technologies Inc said in September it was

shutting down the auto-leasing business, which had heavy losses.

Over the last few months Xchange Leasing has started to unwind

the business, which was started to ...